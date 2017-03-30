UNT student Amani Balowa and his mother, Solange Balowa, just moments after becoming U.S. citizens. download image UNT student Amani Balowa download image

DENTON, Texas (UNT) — For as long as Amani Balowa can remember, he considered himself an American. He spent almost his entire life in Grand Prairie, Texas, but knew he was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What he didn’t know until he started applying for college was that while he felt like an American and was raised as an American, he wasn’t actually an American citizen.

“After high school, when I started applying for jobs and college, I would always say that I was an American citizen,” said Balowa. “I always thought I was. When I found out I wasn’t, it was shocking. I always thought we had become naturalized citizens when I was young.”

Balowa’s father was the first to leave Africa for the United States. Soon, Balowa, his brother and his mother all followed. He said his parents came here because they wanted better opportunities for work, a better life for their family and a better education for their children.

Their dream for that better education came true. In Fall 2014, Balowa started at the University of North Texas. He transferred as a sophomore from a local community college and decided to major in integrated studies so that he could focus on three areas he loves, kinesiology, sociology and journalism.

“I came to UNT because of the diversity,” said Balowa. “My first year was rough since I was living away from home for the first time. I struggled with my grades a bit and had to earn back my financial aid. Even though it wasn’t always easy, I fell in love with this university and the other students.”

While he found love for his school, Balowa said there was still something missing. He wanted to be an American citizen. So, he applied and started the process. However, he didn’t do it alone. It took a year from the start of the application and more than two decades from the time they immigrated, but this year Balowa and his mother both officially became Americans.

“It was overwhelming,” he said. “I was happier for my mom than me. Everything that she has been through to come here for us. To finally get that citizenship after all these years. I was so happy for her.”

While his happiness for his mother is evident, it’s also clear that the moment meant a lot to him as well.

“A lot of emotions went through me,” said Balowa. “My heart was pounding and it was just overwhelming, I almost starting tearing up.”

Not long after Balowa got his new citizenship status, a pro-immigrant rally was held on the campus of UNT. He went and decided to publically speak at the demonstration because he knows the struggle of those who are not citizens.

“I did have one person who has different political views than me come up and tell me that he felt enlightened by my speech,” said Balowa. “Being able to impact one person with my story feels amazing. You hear so much about how protests don’t work because no one wants to listen. That’s not true here. I’ve talked to people who disagree with my opinions and we talk well.”

Now that he does have his own citizenship, he wants to help others try to get theirs as well.

“I hope I can encourage more immigrants to go out and get their citizenship,” said Balowa. “It’s expensive, but once you have it, no one can take it away.”

Balowa is set to graduate from UNT in Spring 2018. He also has one other goal — visit the country where he was born. He is currently planning a trip back to the Congo for the first time since he was an infant.