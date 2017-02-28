What: The spring Thursday Night Music Series at UNT on the Square, presented by the University of North Texas’ Institute for the Advancement of the Arts and the UNT College of Music.

When: 7 p.m. every Thursday night March 2-May 4 (except March 16, which is Spring Break)

Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St., on Denton’s historic courthouse square.

Cost: Free

More information: Call 940-369-8257 or find more information, including directions, at UNT on the Square online.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - UNT on the Square and the University of North Texas’ College of Music will feature a spring Thursday Night Music Series that runs from March 2 to May 4. The informal performances will feature different musical styles ranging from jazz to classical, as well as students and faculty from the UNT College of Music. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

March 2

7 p.m. Both of Us – Original jazz

8 p.m. Stark and the Move (e) Session – Jazz/Flamenco fusion

March 9

7 p.m. The Four Corners Jazz Quartet

8 p.m. Tanakrit Original 5ife – Jazz

March 16

Spring Break – no performances scheduled

March 23

7 p.m.-9 p.m. UNT Classical Guitar Studio

March 30

7 p.m. Olivia Hamilton – Classical chamber music

8 p.m. Lizzi Trumbore – “Night of Spang-Danglers” – Jazz standards

April 6

7 p.m. Rice Collective – Original Jazz

8 p.m. NOVA – contemporary music ensemble

April 13

7 p.m. Jackson Burris Quintet – Jazz

8 p.m. Jennifer Lane diction class – Vocal music

April 20

7 p.m. Clarinetists for a Cause

8 p.m. Felix Olschofka Violin Studio

April 27

7 p.m. Madison Russel Group – Jazz/folk/alternative

8 p.m. Molly Fillmore Vocal Studio – “Love, American Style,” – songs from musical theater and opera

May 4

7 p.m. An Evening of Shubert – students and faculty from the College of Music