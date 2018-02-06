DENTON (UNT), Texas – Spring enrollment at the University of North Texas is holding steady with 35,465 students taking classes at the most comprehensive university in the North Texas region.

Enrollment in online classes at UNT this spring is the highest it’s been during a spring semester – up 16.6 percent – from 13,738 students enrolled in 377 courses last spring to 16,013 students enrolled in 411 courses this spring. In addition, enrollment at the New College in Frisco increased 72 percent from 526 students last spring to 905 students this spring.

“The increases in UNT’s online and off-campus location programs show that students want high-quality and convenient educational opportunities, which they know they’ll get from UNT,” said Shannon Goodman, UNT’s vice president for enrollment.

Enrollment in UNT’s doctoral program also increased – up 4 percent – from 1,751 students last spring to 1,821 students this spring, and is in keeping with UNT’s designation as a Tier One research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which is the highest classification a university can earn.

UNT continues to be one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, and this spring UNT’s student population breaks down as:

8,189 Hispanic

4,984 African American

2,619 Asian/Pacific Island

18,963 Female

16,502 Male

UNT’s summer term has been growing in popularity amongst current students and those who want to get a head start, remain competitive with the latest knowledge and skills, or put themselves back in the game. Registration for summer offerings at UNT will open in April with the first of three sessions starting May 14.

“Summer term at UNT is very popular, and has caught on with students who want to accomplish a lot in a condensed time frame, shorten their time to degree and still continue to enjoy the benefits of being in Denton,” said Goodman. “Of course, with a sizeable uptick in online and regional campus enrollment over the past couple of years, it’s clear that more students know they can take advantage of the educational express lane from home or any of our convenient locations.”

As one of the nation’s Top 10 college towns, Denton offers a unique college experience with quick access to many of the areas lakes, nature trails and other activities. Plus, campus offers a world-class recreation center and student union.

If being in Denton this summer isn’t an option, UNT classes are available at convenient locations throughout the North Texas region and online. Define the UNT experience that’s right for you. Check out UNT’s summer offerings at summer.unt.edu and then visit apply.unt.edu to get your future on track this summer.

Until the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board verifies enrollment numbers and makes them official later in the spring, 12th class day numbers are unofficial.