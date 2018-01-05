DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas Speech and Hearing Center is offering scholarships that will allow children in first through ninth grades to attend the center's weekly therapy for delays in reading, writing and other literacy-language skills. The after-school reading clinic for the 2018 spring semester begins Jan. 24 (Wednesday) and will be held Mondays through Thursdays for 12 weeks at the center, located at 907 W. Sycamore Street in Denton.

During the reading clinic, children will receive one-on-one clinical instruction and also use their literacy-language skills in group activities. Fees for the services are based on a reduced clinic fee scale and additional sliding fee guide guidelines.



The center is providing the scholarships through an award by the DFW Scottish Rite Association. The scholarships are up to $1,000 per semester and will provide full or partial support for the therapy services.



For more information, contact Theresa Kouri, clinical director for speech-language pathology in the UNT Speech and Hearing Clinic and a senior lecturer in UNT's Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, at 940-565-2262 or theresa.kouri@unt.edu.