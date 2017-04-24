Rhonda Christensen has been awarded a Fulbright Senior Specialist Scholarship. Download image here. download image

Rhonda Christensen, a research professor in the Department of Learning Technologies in the College of Information at the University of North Texas, has been awarded a Fulbright Senior Specialist Scholarship.

The scholarship will allow Christensen to work with faculty at Windesheim University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands to develop research plans to infuse technology in education.

“I am honored to have been selected by the Fulbright organization as well as Windesheim University to support research in the area of technology integration into classrooms,” she said. “I look forward to supporting collaboration between colleagues and doctoral students in the Netherlands and UNT.”

This fall, Christensen will travel to the Netherlands to assess the existing levels of expertise at the university and then train the faculty there based on that assessment. She also will facilitate a joint Windesheim/UNT symposium in 2018 as a step towards a sustainable cooperation between the two universities.