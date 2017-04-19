UNT received recognition for transfer student excellence for the second year in a row by the Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas has been listed as a member of the second annual Excellence in Community College Transfer Honor Roll by Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for students at two-year colleges. The award identifies top four-year colleges and universities that have created “dynamic pathways to support community college transfer.”

UNT was among only 65 universities to be listed on the honor roll and one of only seven schools in Texas.

“We are thrilled to receive PTK Honor Roll recognition for the second year in a row,” said Myra Hafer, associate director of admissions. “Since this recognition is selective, with only 65 colleges/universities being recognized, it speaks volumes to UNT’s commitment to transfer.”

UNT was selected for the honor roll this year based on engagement, collaboration, impact and achievements related to the transfer of community college students, as well as partnerships, support, admissions outreach, scholarships/financial aid, student engagement opportunities and institutional priorities.

UNT continues to see large numbers of students transferring to the university from other colleges and universities in Texas, other states and other nations.

The 65 colleges and universities selected by Phi Theta Kappa will be featured in the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa Partners in Excellence publication and will receive recognition on Phi Theta Kappa’s website as well as at PTK Catalyst, Phi Theta Kappa's annual convention, which was held April 6-8 this year in Nashville.

“Our transfer culture is strongly rooted in student success and fostering pathways,” Hafer said. “[This recognition] shows that we are making a positive difference in the lives of transfer students that choose to attend our university.”