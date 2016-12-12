DENTON, Texas (UNT) – The University of North Texas recently received reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Accreditation offers assurance that universities meet rigorous standards set by their accrediting bodies and required by the federal government. In reaffirming UNT’s accreditation, the commission noted that there were no modifications needed.

“UNT’s positive review reflects the dedication of our deans, faculty and staff in creating a high quality educational environment for our students and I thank everyone who was involved in the rigorous process of reaffirmation for their hard work in ensuring that UNT”s excellent academics shone through,” said President Neal Smatresk. “It’s a significant accolade when an accrediting body has no recommendations following an accreditation review and that was made possible by the collaborative and creative environment here UNT.”

There are two main parts required for reaffirmation of accreditation through SACSCOC – a Compliance Certification Report and a Quality Enhancement Plan.

The certification report documents how the university meets standards required by both the accrediting body and the federal government. The U.S. Department of Education uses accreditation information to ensure eligibility for federal funding, including student aid and research grants.

The Quality Enhancement Plan is an educational enhancement that must benefit students. UNT spent nearly three years working on its plan, called UNT Career Connect. This plan gives students experiences that build communication, critical thinking and teamwork skills. It also offers reciprocal partnerships within the university and out in the community that help students develop the skills needed to excel in graduate school or their professional career.

“UNT Career Connect makes it easier for our students to gain experience through internships and partnership programs, ensuring they are ready to enter the workforce as soon as they step off the graduation stage,” said Smatresk.

Reaffirmation of accreditation takes place every 10 years. UNT was first accredited in 1925.