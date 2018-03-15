DENTON (UNT), Texas ¾The University of North Texas’ Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism and the Headliners Foundation of Texas presents Women with Words: Female Pioneers in Journalism March 21 (Wednesday).

This free event begins at 6 p.m. at the University Union Lyceum. Panelists include Leona Allen of the Dallas Morning News; Carolyn Barta, formerly with the Dallas Morning and a journalism professor at Southern Methodist University; Katie Sherrod, retired from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and currently featured on WFAA; Pulitzer Prize winner Gayle Reaves, an adjunct professor at UNT; and Beatriz Terrazas, a photojournalist and writer. The panel will be moderated by Tracy Everbach, Mayborn associate professor.

The panel will discuss real-life experiences in newsrooms and broadcast studios, and also explore the unique issues facing women working in today’s world of journalism. The event will be livestreamed and archived on the Mayborn School’s website.

Everbach said the panelists have won Pulitzer prizes, reported on presidents and governors, photographed events around the world and filled important roles at their news organizations.

“We are excited that these women will be able to share their stories in person with our students and members of the public,” Everbach said. “We hope that they will shed some light on the experiences and achievements of women in Texas journalism.”

The panelists and other women journalists also have been subjects of an ongoing oral history project in UNT’s Portal to Texas History also titled Women With Words. The project, which began in 2012 by a Mayborn graduate class, can be found here.

From March 20 (Tuesday) to April 10 (Tuesday), there will be an interactive exhibit on display at the UNT Willis Library showcasing the stories and notable achievements of 12 legendary women journalists who have helped pioneer journalism in Texas and beyond.

“Women’s history is part of the world’s history,” said Dorothy Bland, dean of the Mayborn School of Journalism and graduate institute director. “It’s extremely important that we share some of the amazing stories and journeys of female pioneers in journalism.”