Sue Dinaro, a support specialist for the UNT Police Department, was named “Property Technician of the Year” for the entire state by the Texas Association of Property and Evidence Inventory Technicians in October 2016. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas – Sue Dinaro, property and evidence support specialist for the University of North Texas Police Department, has been awarded the “Property Technician of the Year” award by the Texas Association of Property and Evidence Inventory Technicians for her work.

Dinaro was surprised to learn that she won the award, which was presented to her at the group’s annual award conference this fall in San Antonio. She did not realize she would be the recipient until her name was called, even though the emcee had ben highlighting details about her accomplishments at UNT.

“To say I was completely shocked would be an understatement,” she said. “I am grateful to my supervisor, Capt. Gilbreath, for nominating me.”

She accepted a position with the UNT police five years ago and has been in charge of fleet management and property issues ever since.

Dinaro manages the department’s fleet of vehicles, processes all submitted evidence, prepares lab submittals and investigative reports and follows through with court ordered dispositions. She implemented a new bar code inventory management system for the department and worked on bar coding the evidence room, a task that took two years to complete.

“Starting at UNT was a new experience for me,” she said. “I basically had to learn about all the laws that apply to property. Now, I feel that I just do my job.”