DENTON (UNT), Texas – The University of North Texas College of Engineering has partnered with Dalian Jiaotong University in China to create a transfer program in materials science and engineering. The “1+3” program allows qualified students to complete one year of undergraduate study at DJTU and then transfer to UNT to finish the remaining three years of study needed to satisfy the university’s degree requirements. Students who complete the program will receive a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from UNT, as well as a bachelor’s degree from DJTU.

“This partnership signifies the promotion of international collaboration in higher education and recruitment of high-quality students for UNT in Asia, including China, where fast-growing, mid-class families are looking for high quality education resources for their children,” said Jincheng Du, professor of materials science and engineering and program coordinator. “This partnership, which is part of UNT’s Undergraduate Transfer Program that collaborates with established institutions in China, provides a pipeline of high-quality undergraduate students.”

The unique partnership also provides teaching opportunities at DJTU to UNT faculty from materials science and engineering and UNT International’s Intensive English Language Institute. Faculty will travel to China during winter and summer breaks to teach courses to students in the program, preparing them for UNT and the U.S. higher education system.

“The biggest advantage for students in this program is that they have the opportunity to obtain their college education in an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accredited engineering program at a top-tier research institution with instructors who are very active in research, and many of whom are nationally and internationally known for their research in materials science and engineering,” Du said. “With its success, this partnership can be a model for other transfer programs with institutions in China and other countries in the world.”