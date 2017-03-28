What: The University of North Texas Opera will present Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites. Directed by David Ward and conducted by Stephen Dubberly.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas Opera will present Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites, a dramatic tale of love, martyrdom and sacrifice.

Directed by David Ward and conducted by Stephen Dubberly, the performances will take place at 8 p.m. April 6 (Thursday), 7 (Friday) and 8 (Saturday) and 3 p.m. April 9 (Sunday) in the Lyric Theater at the Murchison Performing Arts Center.

Dialogues of the Carmelites tells a fictionalized version of the true story of Carmelite nuns who were guillotined in Paris during the closing days of the French Revolution Reign of Terror for refusing to renounce their vocation.

“This has been an incredible labor of love for all of us,” said Dubberly, music director of UNT Opera. “Our students were greatly moved by the opportunity to talk via Skype with some Carmelite nuns from a convent near San Antonio. The nuns’ pride in the history of their order as well as their own sense of self-sacrifice and devotion brought home for us the gripping reality of the story. It’s very uplifting and inspiring.”

UNT Opera will perform the opera in French with English supertitles. It will be performed with a small instrumental ensemble conducted by Dubberly.

“This is hauntingly expressive music—so evocative, so beautiful and so profound,” Dubberly said. “We look forward to sharing it with our audiences.”

Tickets are $15-$35 for adults, with discounts available for senior citizens; students; children; UNT faculty, staff and retirees; and groups of 10 or more. The $35 tickets include dessert and wine. Purchase tickets online or by calling the Murchison Box Office at 940-369-7802.