The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of North Texas has named a new director to shape the future of its lifelong learning efforts.

Stephanie Reinke, formerly with the university’s College of Education in the Department of Teacher Education and Administration, said she is thrilled to be joining OLLI at UNT at such an exciting time.

“We are currently offering our members more course offerings ─ over 100 this fall ─ more distinguished faculty and more classroom locations than ever before,” said Reinke.

UNT established the Emeritus College, now known as OLLI at UNT, in 2009 to formalize its lifelong learning initiatives. The success of that venture made the university one of 120 programs in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute network. OLLI at UNT offers courses to the 50 and over population on the UNT campus, at Robson Ranch located near Denton and at the UNT New College in Frisco.

OLLI at UNT is currently in the midst of a campaign to hit a membership goal that would make it eligible for a $1 million endowment from the Osher Foundation.

“I plan to not only hit our membership goal, but find new and exciting ways for our current and prospective members to become and remain engaged,” said Reinke. “Now is the time to get involved with OLLI at UNT.”

The Bernard Osher Foundation, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 1977 by businessman and community leader, Bernard Osher. The foundation seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.

For more information about how to join OLLI at UNT, contact Reinke at Stephanie.reinke@unt.edu or 940-565-3487.