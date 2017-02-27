The University of North Texas has been named an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute—a recognition by The Bernard Osher Foundation of efforts at the university’s Emeritus College to serve the 50 and over population.

UNT established the Emeritus College, now known as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT, in 2009 to formalize its lifelong learning initiatives. The success of that venture makes the university one of 120 programs in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute network.

“At UNT we recognize the value of lifelong learning and the meaningful impact it has on people’s lives,” said Neal Smatresk, UNT president. “We are proud that our Emeritus College has been recognized by The Bernard Osher Foundation. This is a big step forward and will help us enrich our lifelong learning programs to better serve the 50-and-over population throughout the North Texas region.”

UNT’s Osher institute will offer more than 100 courses each year on the UNT campus and at Robson Ranch located near Denton. With the help of the Osher grant award, additional programming will be launched at UNT’s New College at Frisco in the months ahead. More than a dozen educational trips—both domestic and international—will also be offered in 2017.

“We are confident that the program is poised for continued success during its next stages of growth and service to the community,” said Mary Bitterman, Osher Foundation president. “We are delighted to provide this support to help the University of North Texas enhance and expand the enriching educational services its Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers to older adults in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

The Bernard Osher Foundation, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 1977 by businessman and community leader, Bernard Osher. The foundation seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.