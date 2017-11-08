DENTON (UNT), Texas — The League of American Bicyclists has recognized the University of North Texas with a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly UniversitySM (BFUSM) award, joining more than 180 visionary colleges and universities from across the country.

With the announcement of 46 new and renewing BFUs today, UNT joins a cutting-edge group of colleges and universities across the United States that are transforming their campuses and the communities around them. There are now 182 Bicycle Friendly Universities in 45 states and Washington D.C.

“From renewing platinums to brand new bronzes, this latest class of Bicycle Friendly University awardees shows a wonderful commitment to safety, health and sustainability through their efforts to support bicycling on campus,” said Amelia Neptune, director of the League’s Bicycle Friendly America Program. “We applaud this round of BFUs for raising the standard and being innovative in making bicycling a safe, convenient and enjoyable option for students, staff and visitors alike.”

UNT encourages bicycling as an easy transportation option that creates positive effects for individuals and the community, from saving money and creating healthy lifestyles to reducing carbon emissions and traffic levels. Through the I Bike UNT initiative, members of the UNT community can access cycling amenities and resources such as free bike locks and lights and social bike riding events.

“The Bicycle Friendly University recognition is an awesome achievement for UNT and something to be proud of,” said Chris Phelps, the interim director of Transportation Services. “It is a testament to all the work done to make UNT a great place for bicyclists, and a milestone in our efforts to continue to improve conditions for cycling.”

Moving forward, UNT will have access to a variety of free tools and technical assistance from the league to become even more bicycle-friendly. Connect with I Bike UNT on Twitter and Facebook by searching @IBikeUNT to stay up to date with UNT’s bicycle friendly initiatives and events.

To apply or learn more about the BFU program, visit the league online at www.bikeleague.org/university.

About the League of American Bicyclists

The League of American Bicyclists is leading the movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. As leaders, our commitment is to listen and learn, define standards and share best practices to engage diverse communities and build a powerful, unified voice for change. Learn more at bikeleague.org.