Mark McKnight, head of the University of North Texas Music Library, was named president of the Music Library Association.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity for the next two years to serve as president of the Music Library Association, an organization I have been a part of for more than 30 years,” said McKnight. “Whatever measure of success I have had in my profession has been possible largely through my involvement with MLA and I am extremely grateful to have the chance to give back to this organization through my service as president.”

McKnight said as president he wants to make sure that the Music Library Association remains committed to its core values of access, inclusivity, collaboration, expertise, advancement of knowledge about music, fairness and transparency.

“MLA’s members are amazingly talented, dynamic and passionate about what they do,” he said. “It will be one of my tasks as president to show others what MLA has to offer and how we can make a difference.”

The Music Library Association is an organization for music libraries and librarianship with an international membership of librarians, musicians, scholars, education and members of the book and music trades. The group publishes Notes, the world’s leading journal in the field.

McKnight’s connection with the organization goes back to 1984 when he had his first job as a professional librarian at Loyola University in New Orleans. McKnight previously served as a member of the organization’s board of directors, as an editor for its technical reports series and on various committees and task forces.