What: "First Amendment: Under Siege?" — A bipartisan panel discussion

of the future of the freedom of the press and freedom of speech

and their roles in American democracy, sponsored by the University

of North Texas Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism

and Headliners Foundation of Texas.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 (Thursday).

Where: Lyceum of UNT’s University Union, 1155 Union Circle, Denton. Parking

in the Union Circle Parking Garage, 350 Welch Street, using the

Parkmobile app, or the Highland Street Parking Garage, 620 Central

Avenue. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.

Cost: Free

Contact: James Dale in the Mayborn School of Journalism, 940-565-4778 or

james.dale@unt.edu.

DENTON (UNT), Texas — During his first White House briefing, new press secretary Sean Spicer pointed to media bias against President Donald Trump, calling members of the media "irresponsible and reckless" in "deliberately false reporting" around the inauguration.

While some of these claims were disproven by the media, recent national polls by both Quinnipiac University and Rasmussen Reports indicate that many Americans – particularly those who say they are Republican and those who say they are not affiliated with any political party – believe most reporters are biased against the new president.

In response, some reporters have said that senior administration officials are minimizing the role of journalism in a free and open democracy.

Five panelists will discuss the role of the First Amendment during the new presidential administration and the amendment’s role in democracy during "First Amendment: Under Siege?" at the University of North Texas Feb. 16 (Thursday). The free event begins at 6 p.m. in the Lyceum of UNT’s University Union, which is located at 1155 Union Circle. It is being sponsored by UNT’s Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism and the Headliners Foundation of Texas.

"As a major journalism school, it’s our role to be at the forefront of discussing timely topics like this," said Tracy Everbach, associate professor in the Mayborn School of Journalism and one of the event’s organizers. "It’s vital for our students, and all of the publics who depend on First Amendment freedoms, to understand today’s issues in a broad, historical context so we can preserve this important protection."

The bipartisan panel will be moderated by Rebecca Aguilar, a freelance reporter who formerly worked for KDFW-TV/Fox 4 News in Dallas. The panelists are:

●Aman Batheja, political editor of the Texas Tribune;

●Michael Lindenberger, editorial writer for the Dallas Morning News;

●Matt Mackowiak, president of Potomac Strategy Group, which provides political

consulting services to conservative campaigns;

●Paul Watler, civil trial attorney widely recognized for First Amendment and

media law cases; and

●Wendy Watson, senior lecturer and pre-law advisor in UNT’s Department of

Political Science

