Julie Leuzinger, associate librarian and head of library learning services at the University of North Texas, has been awarded the 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL) Politics, Policy and International Relations Section Marta Lange/SAGE-CQ Press Award.

Leuzinger will receive the $1,000 prize during the American Library Association annual conference in Chicago in June. She was nominated for the award by Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, chair of UNT’s Department of Political Science.

The award, established in 1996 by the ACRL Law and Political Science Section, honors an academic or law librarian who has made distinguished contributions to bibliography and information service in law or political science.

“I am humbled and honored that the chair of the Department of Political Science would nominate me for a national service award,” said Leuzinger. “Being the subject librarian for the political science faculty and students has been the most rewarding part of my career at UNT. I look forward to continuing to serve their department as well as doing all I can to remove barriers and actively promote informed political participation among our UNT students.”

Bryan M. Carson, professor and coordinator of research instruction, grants and assessment at Western Kentucky University, said Leuzinger was selected because of her outstanding record of public service and civic engagement.

“As a profession, librarians have always been connected the community,” said Carson. “What really stood out in Leuzinger’s application is the outstanding way she fused her professional knowledge and skills with service to the community. Her record of outreach is something that we should all strive to attain.”

