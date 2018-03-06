Jodi Philbrick, a lecturer at the University of North Texas, has been chosen as the co-lead instructor of the Medical Library Association Research Training Institute. download image

Jodi Philbrick, a lecturer at the University of North Texas, has been chosen as the co-lead instructor of the Medical Library Association Research Training Institute.

The institute was developed to improve the research capacity for practicing health sciences librarians.

Philbrick, who works in the College of Information’s Department of Information Science, said she is honored to be a part of the innovative initiative.

“The MLA RTI is an excellent vehicle to train health sciences librarians to conduct research in order to build a strong base of evidence in the field of health information management and delivery,” Philbrick said.

The Medical Library Association formed a partnership with the Library of Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Association of Academic Health Sciences Libraries and the Research Institute for Public Librarians. The group received funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences to support the research training.

Philbrick will meet her fellows at a week-long institute in July at the University of Illinois at Chicago. After that, she will provide personalized mentoring to help them complete their research projects.

