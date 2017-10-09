DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music Division of Jazz Studies is continuing to celebrate its 70th year by partnering with The Dallas Foundation for “Jazz on the Green” at Klyde Warren Park, located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. The free concerts will be held from 7-9 p.m. on successive Thursdays beginning Oct. 26 and will feature some of the top talent in the UNT jazz program – including the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band.

“It’s rare for the One O’Clock Lab Band to perform outdoors, but we love it,” said Alan Baylock, band director. “It's a combination of the fresh air, the relaxed atmosphere and the fact that the audience can move and groove to the music that makes it so exciting.”

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 26 – One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock

Nov. 2 – Jazz Singers, directed by Jennifer Barnes; Third Street, directed by Marion Powers; Avenue C, directed by Anna Jalkéus; and the vocal jazz ensemble from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, directed by Kent Ellingson

Nov. 9 – Branden Brown Quintet; Latin Jazz Lab, directed by José Aponte

“We are excited to be part of this year's ‘Jazz on the Green’ lineup,” said John Murphy, chair of the Division of Jazz Studies. "Our student groups perform often in Denton and on tours to other parts of the country. This series gives us a chance to share our students' work with Dallas audiences at one of the most pleasant open-air performance venues in the city."

ABOUT KLYDE WARREN PARK

Klyde Warren Park is a 5.2-acre deck park, bridging Uptown Dallas to downtown Dallas. The park is privately-funded and operated by the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation to connect the community and enrich lives through free active programming and educational opportunities in a pristine and safe, centrally-located, entertainment-rich greenspace where everyone is welcome. Corporate partnerships and donations ensure that this mission will continue today and into the future.