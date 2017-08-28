The University of North Texas is helping students affected by Hurricane Harvey by immediately admitting them and waiving application fees.

UNT already is working with students to provide them with an educational home if they were displaced by the storm.

"As we watch the news about Hurricane Harvey's impact on Texas' Gulf Coast, our thoughts are with the people affected," UNT President Neal Smatresk said. "Our university is a community of great compassion, and I know that we will support the impacted individuals in every way we can."

To talk with someone about how to enroll quickly to start the fall semester, students should: