DENTON (UNT), Texas - The seventh annual National Student Electronic Music Event is coming to the University of North Texas College of Music. There have been 157 submissions for the festival, including works for fixed media (stereo and multichannel), instruments + electronics, audiovisual works, actor + electronics and one sound installation for robotic performers.

What: The 7th annual National Student Electronic Music Festival, an annual event that brings together composers and performers of electronic music.

When: March 9 (Friday) through 10 (Saturday).

Where: Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre in the College of Music, 415 Ave. C, Denton.

Cost: Free, but seating is limited and priority will be given to festival attendees.

More information: For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar

NSEME is a national festival that was originally created by a Peabody Conservatory student who wanted to bring together electronic music composers and performers. It features works of undergraduate and graduate students in U.S. colleges and universities.

“Hosting an event like NSEME gives a unique opportunity to our students to work from inside the artistic, academic and organizational aspects of a conference,” said Panayiotis Kokoras, UNT composition professor and director of the Center for Experimental Music and Intermedia. “We are excited to welcome attendees to our state-of-the-art facilities and to get to know the most recent advances in computer music first-hand.”

This year’s event will feature guest artist Carla Scaletti, an experimental composer who designed Kyma sound design language and co-founded the Symbolic Sound Corporation.