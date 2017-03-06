Katie Hindmarch-Watson is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University. download image

What: Women’s History Month lecture at the University of North Texas, featuring Katie Hindmarch-Watson, a cultural historian of modern Britain and the British Empire and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

When: 3 p.m. March 23 (Thursday)

Where: Room 080, Business Leadership Building, 1307 W Highland St. in Denton.

Cost: Free

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Katie Hindmarch-Watson, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University and cultural historian of the British Empire, will discuss queer mediators’ foundational role in early radio broadcasting of the British Broadcasting Company during a free lecture at the University of North Texas March 23 (Thursday). The lecture is part of UNT’s observance of Women’s History Month and is presented by the Department of History, the LGBT Faculty Senate and the Women’s and Gender Studies program.

Hindmarch-Watson’s work focuses on gender and sexualities, labor history and class formation, specifically in the cases of the nineteenth century British telegraph and telephone networks and the interwar BBC.

“This lecture will teach people a largely unknown story about the early development of the British Broadcasting Company, which is now a globally renowned media outlet,” said Kate Imy, UNT assistant professor of history.

Hindmarch-Watson earned her doctoral degree at Johns Hopkins University and holds additional degrees from Dalhousie University in Canada and the University of Manchester in England. Her work has appeared in several publications, including “History Compass,” the “Journal of British Studies” and “GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies.”

“[Hindmarch-Watson] brings intellectual depth and rigorous scholarly insight into intellectual debate,” Imy said. “Her work is on the cutting edge of historical inquiry by blending gender theory, working class identity and labor history.”