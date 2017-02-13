Kenneth Waltzer, former director of Michigan State University’s Jewish Studies Program and a professor emeritus, will give a free lecture at the University of North Texas Feb. 27. download image

What: "Understanding Antisemitism of the Left and the Right" — A lecture

at the University of North Texas by Kenneth Waltzer, professor

emeritus of history at Michigan State University. Sponsored by

UNT’s Jewish and Israel Studies Program.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 27 (Monday)

Where: Room 170 of UNT’s Business Leadership Building, 1307 W.

Highland Street. Parking will be available in the Union Circle Parking

Garage, 350 Welch Street, using the Parkmobile app, or the

Highland Street Parking Garage, 620 Central Avenue. Learn more

at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information

Cost: Free

Contact: UNT’s Jewish and Israel Studies Program at 940-369-8926 or

jewishstudies@unt.edu

DENTON (UNT), Texas — The last concentration camp closed more than 70 years ago. However, antisemitic actions and feelings continue in the news – in everything from three waves of bomb scares at more than 50 Jewish community centers nationwide during January and February to a Valentine’s distribution at Central Michigan University, in which an individual put cards featuring Adolf Hitler in the bags of several students.

The topic crosses political boundaries and an upcoming lecture at the University of North Texas seeks to address the subject of antisemitism in contemporary America.

Kenneth Waltzer, professor emeritus of history at Michigan State University, will discuss the revival of antisemitism by those on the left and the right sides of the political spectrum and antisemitism on college campuses during a free lecture Feb. 27 (Monday) at the University of North Texas.

"Understanding Antisemitism of the Left and the Right" begins at 4 p.m. in Room 170 of UNT’s Business Leadership Building, located at 1307 W. Highland Street. The lecture is sponsored by UNT’s Jewish and Israel Studies Program, College of Arts and Sciences, International Studies Program and the Departments of History and Philosophy and Religion.

Waltzer, the former director of Michigan State’s Jewish Studies Program, currently serves as executive director of the Academic Engagement Network, an organization of faculty and staff members who facilitate intelligent, constructive and civilized discourse about Israel on campuses, while also protecting and nurturing academic freedom and free speech and combating antisemitism on campuses.

Known for his research on the Buchenwald concentration camp, Waltzer was the historical consultant for "Kinderblock 66," a 2012 documentary that tells the story of four men returning to Buchenwald 65 years after they were imprisoned as children.

