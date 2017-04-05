Five University of North Texas programs were recently ranked in the top 25 graduate degree programs by U.S. News & World Report.

Programs in the College of Information that were ranked in the top 25 are:

●Library and Information Studies — No. 20

●Health Librarianship — No. 7

●School Media Library — No. 10

“We are very pleased to continue to offer very high quality programs to our students that are nationally so highly ranked,” said College of Information dean Kinshuk (who goes by one name). “It is the dedication of our staff and faculty that has made it possible, and we look forward to serving our students with the same level of quality and support for years to come.”

Programs in the College of Health and Public Service (formerly the College of Public Affairs and Community Service) that were ranked in the top 25 are:

●City Management and Urban Policy, a specialization in the master of public administration program — No. 13

●Rehabilitation Counseling, a master’s degree program in the Department of Disability and Addiction Rehabilitation — No. 15.

Abraham Benavides, chair of the Department of Public Administration, which houses the master of public administration program, said the ranking of the city management and urban policy specialization “is a testament to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, and alumni of our program.”

Linda Holloway, chair of the Department of Disability and Addiction Rehabilitation, said the ranking of the rehabilitation counseling program “reflects the incredible passion and talent of our faculty, staff and students.”

“Students often remark about how accessible the faculty are to them and how much support they receive. The faculty are nationally recognized for their research and contributions to the field but they have not lost sight of their true purpose for being in higher education—- which is to prepare our students to be highly qualified and competent professionals,” Holloway said.

She added that students graduate from the rehabilitation counseling program with a 98 percent employment rate.

“It is evident that employers value the contributions that our graduates make to their organizations,” Holloway said.