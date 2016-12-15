What: Fall 2016 commencement ceremonies at the University of North Texas.

When: Bachelor’s degree graduation ceremonies from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 16 (Friday) and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dec. 17 (Saturday).

Doctoral and master's commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 (Friday).

Where: UNT Coliseum, 600 Avenue D in Denton or the UNT Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 North Interstate 35 East in Denton. See the complete schedule below and online.

DENTON, Texas (UNT) — More than 3,100 students are expected to receive degrees from the University of North Texas during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies will be held Dec. 16 and 17 (Friday and Saturday) on the UNT campus at the UNT Coliseum, located at 600 Ave. D, and the Murchison Performing Arts Center, located at 2100 N. I-35E.

This fall, 2,595 undergraduate students, 512 master’s students and 59 doctoral students applied for graduation. Additionally, some of the 1,160 undergraduate, 347 master’s and 110 doctoral students who were awarded degrees from UNT this summer will attend fall commencement ceremonies.

Watch live streams of the ceremonies being held in the Coliseum online, or watch the live stream of the ceremony in the Murchison Performing Arts Center online. Live stream links correspond with the venues for the ceremonies and will be updated as the ceremonies are completed.

To see the full schedule for fall commencement, visit http://commencement.unt.edu/fall-schedule. Highlights include:

Bachelor’s degree ceremonies Dec. 16 (Friday):

9 a.m. the College of Public Affairs and Community Service and the College of Information inside the UNT Coliseum.

1 p.m. the College of Education inside the UNT Coliseum.

4 p.m. the College of Music inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center.

4 p.m. the College of Engineering inside the UNT Coliseum.

Master’s and doctoral degree ceremonies Dec. 16 (Friday):

7 p.m. for all master’s and doctoral candidates inside the UNT Coliseum.

Bachelor’s degree ceremonies Dec. 17 (Saturday):

9 a.m. the College of Arts and Sciences inside the UNT Coliseum.

1 p.m. the College of Visual Arts and Design; the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism; and the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism inside the UNT Coliseum.

5 p.m. the College of Business inside the UNT Coliseum.

Additionally, master’s degree and doctoral candidates and their guests are invited to attend a reception from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 16 (Friday) in the ballroom of the Gateway Center, at 801 North Texas Blvd. in Denton.