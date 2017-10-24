UNT faculty member Thorne Anderson (far right), was part of a team winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in Excellence in Video for a segment he helped produce for KERA-TV in Dallas. Anderson received the award with (left to right) Rick Holter, KERA vice president/news; KERA reporter Courtney Collins and KERA executive producer Jeff Whittington. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas — Thorne Anderson, associate professor in the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism, was part of a team who won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video. The winning entry, "One Crisis Away: Rebuilding a Life," was a digital news project that Anderson, a specialist in multimedia storytelling, photojournalism and visual storytelling, helped to produce for KERA-TV in Dallas. The segment is archived at the KERA website.

Named for one of the pioneers of television news broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow awards have been presented annually since 1971 by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism.

Anderson worked as a freelance videographer with KERA reporter Courtney Collins on "One Crisis Away: Rebuilding a Life," which told the story of a single mother whose home was destroyed by the Dec. 26, 2015, tornado that devastated parts of Garland and Rowlett. The video is part of KERA’s ongoing "One Crisis Away" series that focuses on financial struggles of residents of North Texas counties who face job loss, health emergencies or legal troubles that may result in asset poverty.

Anderson received his Murrow Award earlier this month at a gala in New York City. A photo of Anderson with Collins and other members of the KERA team is available here.