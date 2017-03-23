What: Digital Fabrication Symposium, a workshop sponsored by the University of North Texas Digital Fabrication Group featuring panels, a keynote speech by artist Laura Splan and a professional development workshop for educators.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 (Friday)

Where: Willis Library, 1506 Highland Street

Cost: Registration is free and online.

What else: Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - A University of North Texas symposium will explore one of the latest trends in technology – digital fabrication.

The Digital Fabrication Symposium will focus on the field in which digital files are used to make physical objects. These methods include laser cutting, carving machines and CNC (computer numerical control) machining.

The symposium, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 at Willis Library, includes panels and presentations, a morning professional development workshop for educators and a keynote speech by new media artist Laura Splan. The event will also include an exhibition at the Environmental Educational Science and Technology Building. Individuals can register for the free symposium online.

The symposium is organized by the North Texas Digital Fabrication Group (NTDFG), a group of UNT faculty that was formed to bring together their shared research interest in digital fabrication. Its members come across different disciplines, from the College of Visual Arts and Design to the Institute for the Integration of Technology into Teaching and Learning, and also includes researchers at other universities in North Texas.

The network meets to mentor others and find solutions about challenges with machines and facilities. The group hosted its first symposium in fall 2015 and members hope to make it an annual event in the spring.

Digital fabrication has been applied for decades, but it has become more popular in recent years thanks to the affordability of hardware and software. UNT Libraries has its own space, The Factory, that includes 3D printers and other technology, and CVAD has its own Digital Fabrication Lab (FabLab). IITLL also introduces the technology to students from kindergarten to high school.

3D printing is one of the more popular forms of digital fabrication, said James Thurman, associate professor of art who specializes in metalsmithing and jewelry. In his case, Thurman uses a 3D printer to take a digital model and then cast it into silver jewelry from the 3D print. But there are many other uses.

“It would be exciting to see the range of results of digital fabrication,” he said. “A lot of work may have used digital tools but you might not have realized it.”

One of the sessions is a professional development workshop, sponsored by the Onstead Institute, for K-12 teachers at CVAD’s FabLab. Participants can learn about digital fabrication equipment and participate in a hands-on activity on vector drawing and laser etching.