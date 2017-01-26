UNT students inside the Business Leadership Building for the UNT College of Business, which will house classes for the new, full-time MBA starting summer 2017. download image

DENTON, Texas (UNT) — The University of North Texas has added a new option to its master of business administration degree programs. The new, full-time MBA in business management allows students to complete their degrees in 11 months, among the shortest offerings for MBA programs.

Students will learn through face-to-face lessons from expert faculty, industry visits with successful corporate executives, hands-on exercises and a cohort-style system, so that each group of students take all of their classes together for an entire year.

“The full-time MBA is especially advantageous for the student who wants to quickly learn business skills and understand the corporate market,” said Marilyn Wiley, dean of the UNT College of Business. “It’s a way for students from any discipline to build a business framework in less than a year and graduate with a strong understanding of entrepreneurial ideas, marketing concepts and the theory and dynamics of how businesses operate in the U.S., and then go on to thrive in their field.”

For UNT alumna Nahal Ziaie, who graduated this past December with a bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship, the new offering is a great fit.

“It’s less than a year long, so by the time I’m 23, I’ll have my MBA. The timing was perfect since I graduated in the fall,” said Ziaie, adding that the career flexibility of an MBA is attractive because nearly every professional path has a corporate component and uses the skills needed to succeed in business.

Graduates who complete the full-time MBA will take courses in leadership and strategic management, finance, accounting, ethics and customer behavior.

The first cohort of students for the full-time MBA start summer 2017. Applications are currently being accepted. For details, go to cob.unt.edu/businessmanagement or email at FTMBA@unt.edu.

The degree is one of several MBA programs offered through the UNT College of Business. Explore additional master’s degree programs in the UNT College of Business online at https://www.cob.unt.edu/programs/masters/.