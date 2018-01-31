What: The 18th annual Equity and Diversity Conference at the University of North Texas, featuring keynote speaker Rosa Clemente, scholar-activist, journalist and 2008 Green Party Vice Presidential candidate. Hosted by UNT's Division of Equity and Diversity.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. February 22 (Thursday), followed by "What We Talk About When We Talk About Race" from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: UNT's University Union, 1155 Union Circle, Denton

Cost: Free for all UNT Denton students, faculty, and staff. Registration is $75 for community members or other university participants, $25 for students from other institutions, and $50 for UNT alumni (includes optional breakfast and lunch). Advance registration is required. Register online through February 14 (Wednesday).

Parking: Available at both garages (prices vary) on campus. More information and campus maps can be found on UNT's Transportation Services website.

More information: Call the Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity at 940-565-2711

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Rosa Clemente, journalist, scholar-activist and community organizer, will give the keynote address at the 2018 Equity and Diversity Conference at the University of North Texas.

This conference is for students, educators and professionals dedicated to equity, access and inclusion to come together for dialogue, awareness, and action. The conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 22 (Thursday) in the University Union, 1155 Union Circle. Sponsored by UNT's Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity, the conference will offer workshops aimed to broaden and deepen perspectives of the participants throughout the day, addressing topics such as coalition building, Minority Serving Institution considerations, organizational change and citizenship and immigration.

Clemente will address identity intersectionality as a bridge to inclusion from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. She ran for vice president on the Green Party ticket with Rep. Cynthia McKinney of Georgia in the 2008 U.S. election. The pair became the first women of color ticket in American History.

Clemente is the president and founder of Know Thy Self Productions and is currently a doctoral student in the W.E.B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She travels nationally to speak at colleges and universities, various organizations and a wide range of communities. She has served on the board of directors for Black Lives Matter, the National Priorities Project, the Brecht Forum and the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, among other organizations.

Dafina-Lazarus (DL) Stewart, a scholar, educator, and activist, will also be in attendance. Stewart will speak about moving from allyship to accompliceship beginning at 4 p.m.

During the conference, UNT's Department of Housing and Residence Life will receive the Inclusive Excellence Award sponsored by GCC Enterprises. The award is given to a UNT department that has demonstrated a commitment to institutionalizing equity and inclusion.

Conference participants can also attend the UNT production of "What We Talk About When We Talk About Race," the culmination of a year-long discussion and production process that involved students and professors in UNT's Department of Communication Studies. Sponsored by Peterbilt Motors, the production reveals what the students and faculty learned about how discourses of race have impacted American culture generally and individually. The production will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the University Union Lyceum.

Advance registration for the conference is required. Registration is online through February 14 (Wednesday). For more information, call the Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity at 940-565-2711.