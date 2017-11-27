DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas Division of University Relations, Communications and Marketing received several MarCom Awards for excellence in promotional materials. The materials were prepared to promote UNT's range of innovative academic, research and student programs, as well as the university's value to the North Texas region and state.

URCM earned the following recognitions:

The international MarCom Awards competition is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and is one of the oldest, largest and most respected competitions in the creative industry. The MarCom competition has more than 6,000 entries per year and attracts winners ranging from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.