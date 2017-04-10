DENTON (UNT), Texas - Seventeen communication design students from the University of North Texas took home top prizes from the Dallas Society of Visual Communicators National Student Show and Conference, the largest student creative competition in the United States.

UNT also won “Best School Award” in the competition, whose winners were announced at a banquet on April 1. Principal Lecturer Karen Dorff won the Golden Apple Award forBest Educator.

A panel of professional designers, illustrators and photographers juried the conference, which had 123 entries from 15 universities and schools.

“I’m very proud of the communication design students and faculty,” said Alex Egner, associate professor of design. “The DSVC National Student Show is the largest event of its kind in the country, so these results are a real testament to everyone’s hard work and determination.”

CVAD Dean Greg Watts added, “Once again our students -- and our faculty -- have demonstrated why our reputation is so strong. This is a significant win for communication design, CVAD and the whole of UNT.”

Best of Category Awards ($250 each)

Packaging Design: Anna Price for Kate Weiser Chocolate— Professor: Karen Dorff

Posters: Jake Watson for NYC Horror Posters— Professor: Alex Egner

Magazine Covers/Spreads: Emma Pattison for Our Fancy Foods— Professor: Alex Egner

Annual Reports: Kimberly Hanson for Target Annual Report— Professor: Karen Dorff

Website Design: Anna Price for Library of Congress Website— Professor: Clinton Carlson

Mobile App Design: Jason Ortiz for Guru— Professor: Clinton Carlson

Motion Graphics: Christian Dodson for Atlas Obscura Animation— Professor: Alex Egner

Illustration, single and series: Po-Hui Chou for Science Refutes God Illustration— Professor: Karen Dorff

Total Campaign: Ian Anderson for Star Hopper Campaign— Professor: Alex Egner

Choice Awards:

Chairman’s Choice Award: Anna Price for Kate Weiser Chocolate— Professor: Karen Dorff

Educators’ Choice Award: Tylee Marsh for 23 & Me— Professor: Karen Dorff

People’s Choice Award: Jessica Perry for SwingLine Shredders— Professor: Alex Egner

Judge’s Choice Awards ($500 each):

Anna Price for Library of Congress Website— Professor: Clinton Carlson

Kimberly Hanson for Target Annual Report— Professor: Karen Dorff

Christian Dodson for Atlas Obscura Animation— Professor: Alex Egner

Portfolio Awards

3rd Place Senior Portfolio: Nic Begley ($1,000)

2nd Place Senior Portfolio: Anna Price ($2,000)

Golden Apple Award: Best Educator Award nominated by student essay

Principal Lecturer Karen Dorff

Best School Award ($1,000):

University of North Texas