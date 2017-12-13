Greg Watts, dean of the UNT College of Visual Arts and Design, has been named accreditation commission chair and a member of the executive committee and board of directors for the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The National Association of Schools of Art and Design has named Greg Watts, dean of the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design, as their accreditation commission chair and a member of the executive committee and board of directors. NASAD is an organization of more than 360 accredited educational institutions that establishes national standards for art and design undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“I am both surprised and humbled to be chosen for this distinguished role,” Watts said. “It’s a joy to serve my peers and help us all continue to aspire to greater things.”

Watts chairs the commission that reviews other arts institutions and applies the accreditation and membership standards of NASAD to determine their eligibility for membership.

Watts’ and his predecessor, retired UNT CVAD dean Robert Milnes – who has served on the NASAD commission, acted as the organization’s vice president and is currently a Senior Fellow – hope to make serving the association a UNT legacy for artistic excellence.

“The College of Visual Arts and Design at UNT is one of the largest publicly sponsored programs in art and design in the country and also one of the highly rated programs,” Milnes said. “Serving in official capacities for NASAD is a sign of the recognition by peers of the value of the individual and institutional contributions of the officers and commission members. The ongoing role of CVAD’s deans in the organization is a tribute to the college, the university and the institution’s selection of its own leaders.”

UNT CVAD has a long history of national leadership in art and design including former dean Jack Davis, a long-serving official in the National Art Education Association; and Cynthia Mohr, retired chair of the Design Department, who served as president, and is now a Fellow of the Interior Design Educators Council.