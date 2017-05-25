The University of North Texas will continue its partnership with the Greater Texas Foundation providing scholarships to Texas Early College High School graduates.

The Greater Texas Foundation announced eight new grants totaling $6,993,322 over eight years to expand its successful GTF Scholars program, a scholarship and retention program for graduates of Texas Early College High Schools. The grants will benefit 1,000 students at eight institutions including UNT.

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with the Greater Texas Foundation to support the early college high school graduates who come to UNT,” said Melissa McGuire, assistant vice president for student affairs. “We have learned so much in the first 5 years, and we know the knowledge we will continue to gain through our partnership will help to not only impact change on our own campus, but also in our region. We’ve seen the number of ECHS graduates enrolling at our institution increase over the last couple of years. We know, because of our partnership with GTF, we can serve them well and provide them with the services they need.”

The Greater Texas Foundation began the GTF Scholars program in 2011 in response to data indicating that large numbers of Texas students were beginning, but not completing, postsecondary education. The program was designed to increase the number of Texas Early College High School graduates who successfully transition to and complete a baccalaureate degree by providing these students with both scholarships and non-financial support. The program is unique in that GTF works directly with leaders at each participating institution to ensure that scholars receive the advising and support they need to succeed in their course of study.

“Greater Texas Foundation is proud to expand its signature scholarship program and continue to provide support for graduates of Texas Early College High Schools,” said Ralph Rushing, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive of GTF.

To date, more than 500 students have participated in the program, 70 percent of whom identify as Latino or Hispanic and 67 percent of whom identify as first-generation college students. An independent evaluation of outcomes for the first cohort of students indicates that, compared to similar peers not participating in the program, GTF Scholars are more likely to persist from year to year, graduate on time, and complete their degree program with significantly less debt.

David Flores, GTF Scholar and senior biology major at UNT, said one of the many lessons he learned from being part of the Greater Texas Foundation program was how to become a leader.

“Throughout my collegiate career it was difficult to deal with the struggles an early college student faces, but I was able to become who I am today by persevering through the stress, as well as the great opportunities I have received at the University of North Texas,” said Flores. “It would have been more difficult without the scholarship, which relieved a great amount of stress. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and I know I would not be graduating in two years if I had not been given this scholarship.”

About GTF

GTF supports efforts to ensure all Texas students are prepared for, have access to, persist in, and complete a postsecondary education. As a result of its work, GTF will help create greater connections among regional systems that support the ability of all students to succeed. By focusing on issues of statewide importance, GTF will also highlight innovative solutions to postsecondary preparation, access, persistence, and success across Texas. Since its 2001 inception, GTF has approved $55 Million in grants to support Texas students. For more about the Greater Texas Foundation, visit www.greatertexasfoundation.org.