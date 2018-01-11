What: “UNT Music in the City:“When a Ray of Light Meets a Prism,” featuring UNT College of Music faculty.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 (Friday)

Where: Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. in Dallas, Texas

Cost: $10 for the public; $8 for UNT faculty, staff and Alumni Association members; free for UNT students. Students can pick up their free ticket at the Murchison Performing Arts Center box office. UNT faculty, staff, alumni and the public, may purchase their tickets at the Murchison Performing Arts Center online or by calling the box office at 940-369-7802.

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas College of Music is engaging a broader audience by again taking their talents to Moody Performance Hall, located at 2520 Flora St. in Dallas. “UNT Music in the City: When a Ray of Light Meets a Prism,” is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 (Friday).

Molly Fillmore, soprano and professor of voice, describes the performance as a metaphor for a spectrum: “As a glass prism can disperse a ray of light into many colors, so too have three composers, George Crumb, Reza Vali and Luciano Berio, added layers of richness, beauty, attitude, and in some cases, haunting overtones to melodies that belong to the folk music genre.” It will include Crumb’s “The Winds of Destiny,” Vali’s “Folksong Arrangements, Set No. 15” and Berio’s “Folksong Arrangements 24.”

The performers include Christopher Deane, percussion; Susan Dubois, viola; Molly Fillmore, soprano; Mark Ford, percussion; Jaymee Haefner, harp; Joseph Klein, conductor; Kimberly Cole Luevano, clarinet; Felix Olschofka, violin; Elvia Puccinelli, piano; Nikola Nino Ruzevic, cello; Terri Sundberg, flute.

“The audience can expect to hear familiar folk tunes such as ‘When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again’ and ‘I Wonder as I Wander,’ through a contemporary lens,” Fillmore said. “Additionally, there are folk songs from many different countries, all of which have great melodies and are easily accessible, so there will be the added benefit of hearing something new and beautiful.”

“I hope the audience will come out of the performance having heard how the familiar can have new life breathed into it, making it new again,” Fillmore said.