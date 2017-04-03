The University of North Texas College of Music welcomes Prahlad Singh Tipanya, Indian folk singer and “voice of equality.” download image

What: The University of North Texas College of Music welcomes internationally acclaimed Indian folk singer and activist Prahlad Singh Tipanyafor an evening of songs promoting equality. (View video here.)

When: 8 p.m. April 11 (Tuesday).

Where: Recital Hall in the Music Building, 415 S. Ave. C in Denton.

Cost: Free.

Parking: Free parking will be available in lots 4 and 26 with overflow parking available in the lot next to the MPAC. View the UNT parking map here.

More information: For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar and connect with the College of Music on Facebook at Facebook.com/UNTCollegeofMusic and on Twitter at @UNTCoM.

DENTON (UNT), Texas ¾ Prahlad Singh Tipanya has been called one of the most compelling folk voices in India today – and he’s bringing his unique style of music to the University of North Texas College of Music Recital Hall, 415 S. Ave. C in Denton, at 8 p.m. April 11. Tipanya, an internationally acclaimed folk musician from the small village of Lunyakhedi in Ujjain District, Madhya Pradesh, sings and embodies the poetry of the15th-century mystic saint Kabir.

“Kabir is such a compelling poet because his message is so relevant to our times,” said Vivek Virani, assistant professor of ethnomusicology and music theory. “He speaks out against religious conflict, against social oppression and other real-world issues, but also explores the most profound spiritual insights. He invites us to seek an inner, universal divinity that transcends all religions.”

Tipanya has been honored by the government of India which considers him a living representative of a compelling poetic and religious tradition. He also has been called the voice of equality in India.

“Tipanya has turned devotional singing into a form of social activism – revolution,” Virani said. “It is very rare for musicians from a tiny village to perform in the US. We are fortunate to welcome such socially and cultural important figures to UNT.”

Tipanya’s troupe stays true to the folk music style of the Malwa region, featuring the enchanting sound of the five-stringed tambura. The ensemble has been expanded to include manjira (cymbals), dholak (cylindrical drum), harmonium (reed organ) and violin.

“Five hundred years ago, Kabir preached unity across all cultures, races and religions,” Virani said. “This concert is an excellent opportunity for UNT to celebrate that message and to celebrate the cultural diversity within our own community.”