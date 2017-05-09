Maggie Ng, an oboe music performance student at UNT, has been named the 2017-18 Presser Scholar. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas – Maggie Ng, an oboe music performance student from Plano, has been named the University of North Texas College of Music’s 2017-18 Presser Scholar and recipient of a $4,000 Presser scholarship.

The Presser Undergraduate Scholar Award is presented annually to a student entering his or her senior year who has shown extraordinary musical and academic accomplishments. The Presser award is considered the most prestigious undergraduate award in music at UNT and is provided by the Presser Foundation – which awards annual scholarships, grants and funds for the furthering of music education and music in America.

“I am so humbled for the opportunities that have been provided to me by UNT, my teachers and my community which have allowed me to win this award,” Ng said. “To be acknowledged and encouraged to do what I love inspires me to be even more diligent towards perfecting my art and sharing my passion with others.”

The winner is nominated and selected by the UNT music faculty and has been awarded annually for more than six decades. James Ryon, professor of oboe who nominated Ng for the scholarship, said he’s proud of how hard she has worked to improve and become one of the top oboists in the College of Music.

“Maggie has taken the initiative to participate in master classes and seek professional opportunities outside UNT,” Ryon said. “Her drive, ambition and capacity for self-criticism, in my opinion, made her very well-qualified for this award.”

Ng said the scholarship will help her continue to pursue her passion.

“This honor will allow me to further my education in music performance and to share music with others in order to help them gain a deeper appreciation for the arts,” Ng said.