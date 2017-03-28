The University of North Texas College of Music held a reception March 24 to launch the new Undergraduate String Quartet Program. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas College of Music will be offering full-tuition scholarships to four incoming freshmen each year for four years of intensive study in chamber music as it builds its new Undergraduate String Quartet Program.

“Students selected for the quartet program will have a more concentrated study of the string quartet literature,” said Susan Dubois, professor of viola and chamber music. “Students will not only have weekly coaching sessions with members of the string faculty, but will also attend a weekly string quartet seminar course.”

The program, which is part of the Chamber Music Studies Program, is aimed at preparing students for top national and international chamber music competitions.

“We want our students to gain the skills necessary to excel in competitions around the world such as the Fischoff, Plowman and Naumburg chamber music competitions, as well as the Banff International String Quartet Competition,” Dubois said.

The first four students have been selected for the 2017 program by string faculty and are expected to attend UNT this fall.