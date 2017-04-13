Marta Frey-Clark, UNT College of Music teaching fellow and doctoral student in music education, has been named the winner of the 2017-18 Perry R. Bass Fellowship. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Marta Frey-Clark, a University of North Texas College of Music doctoral student and teaching fellow in music education, has been awarded the 2017-18 Perry R. Bass Fellowship. To apply for the award, she had to submit a curriculum vitae, a CD of one of her choirs performing, a scholarly article that was published and a video of her teaching. Frey-Clark, who also has taught in public schools, said she is flattered to have been chosen for the award.

“Earning this fellowship is both an honor and a responsibility,” Frey-Clark said. “Getting these funds does not mean my duties are complete – it means they are beginning.”

The fellowship includes a $5,000 scholarship which Frey-Clark will use to continue to advance her study in music education.

“These funds will free some time and attention for me to direct toward activities like working with local choirs, observing professors at UNT and possibly assisting with some courses,” said Frey-Clark.

The fellowship honors the memory of Perry R. Bass, a successful leader and businessman from Fort Worth whose family continues his legacy and dedication to the arts community. Music students from UNT and other Fort Worth area universities who are working on master’s or doctoral degrees are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

“This program exists entirely for the purpose of furthering arts education, offering students in the area access to high caliber music performances and music instruction,” Frey-Clark said. “After seven years of teaching in public schools, and two years of teaching at UNT, I am eager to finish my Ph.D. and begin serving future teachers so they in turn can serve future students.”