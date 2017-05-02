DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Andrea Recek, a University of North TexasCollege of Music doctoral student in musicology, has been awarded the Mellon-CES Dissertation Completion Fellowships in European Studies.

“I am honored to have been awarded this fellowship,” Recek said. “Having my project selected shows that other scholars recognize the value of my research and my methodological approach.”

Graduate students studying the humanities can apply for The Council of European Studies fellowships, which are funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Those selected for the fellowships receive a $25,000 stipend and participate in a variety of activities organized by the CES, including presenting at the International Conference of Europeanists. The fellowship will allow her to complete her dissertation – Constructing Identity Through Liturgy: Music for the Saints in Medieval Aquitaine.

“Recek’s dissertation shines new light on a little studied repertoire of liturgical music from medieval Aquitaine through an innovative combination of approaches drawn from the disciplines of music history, art history and ecclesiastical history,” said her dissertation advisor Benjamin Brand, associate professor of music history and director of graduate studies in music. “Her intellectual spark and the richness of her project make her an ideal candidate for a prestigious award such as the Mellon-CES Completion Fellowship.”

