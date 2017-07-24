DENTON (UNT), Texas – The University of North Texas College of Engineering is now offering an executive master’s degree in computer science, exclusively available at the UNT New College at Frisco. The degree, with concentrations in data science and cybersecurity, is designed for working professionals with at least two years of experience who want to build upon their expertise.

“This unique program will allow students to explore and strengthen their skills in the ever-growing worlds of security and data science,” said Barrett Bryant, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. “As part of this degree program, students also can earn professional certifications or stand-alone professional development credits.”

Classes are offered in three eight-week sessions during evenings for flexibility. The program’s location at the Frisco off-site facility makes it easily accessible to North Texas professionals, placing it in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and home to the $5 Billion Mile.

“We want access to this degree to be as convenient as possible,” Bryant said. “We want to accommodate busy industry professionals so they can earn a high-quality degree while networking with other students who are experts in the field.”

For more information on the degree and admission requirements, visit the computer science graduate catalog.