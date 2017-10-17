UNT to celebrate Homecoming Nov. 6 to Nov. 11
DENTON (UNT), Texas - A parade, picnic, field day and an evening honoring distinguished alumni are just some of the events scheduled for the University of North Texas' Homecoming Nov. 6 – Nov. 11 (Monday – Saturday).
This year's theme is "Deep in the Heart of UNT."
The celebration is a collaboration between Mean Green Athletics and Student Activities. Many of the events are open to UNT students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
Max Richardson, student director of the 2017 homecoming crew said as part of this year’s celebration, the committee has partnered with non-profits such as the Dallas Leadership Foundation to collect donations from the community for the homeless population in Dallas, including those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
"Homecoming is a time that we can gather as a community – students, faculty, staff and alumni – and engage in fellowship around the Mean Green spirit that makes us one UNT family," Richardson said. "We have a unique history of spirit and tradition that resonates across the region and state."
Registration for homecoming tailgate tents ends Monday, Oct. 30 and community registration for the homecoming parade ends Wednesday, Oct. 25. Visit homecoming.unt.edu or contact homecoming@unt.edu for registration forms for the two events and details about additional events.
Homecoming highlights include:
Nov. 6 (Monday)
- Dallas Leadership Foundation Donation Drive: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lot 34 (old Sac 'N Save lot). Student Activities will be collecting socks, soap and toothbrushes, which will be donated to the homeless population in Dallas, including those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Soap and toothbrushes must be single-packaged.
Nov. 9 (Thursday)
- Distinguished Alumni Achievement Awards: 6 to 9 p.m. at Apogee Stadium HUB Club, 1251 S Bonnie Brae St. The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. For information about the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Achievement Awards or to reserve a ticket, call 940-565-2834 or e-mail alumni@unt.edu.
Nov. 10 (Friday)
- Basketball Season Opener Games: 3 p.m. at the Super Pit, 600 Ave. D, the Mean Green women’s basketball team will face Mid-America Christian University, followed by the Mean Green men’s basketball game where they will take on Eureka College at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit meangreensports.com/tickets.
- Delta Sigma Phi Gamma Xi 65th Anniversary: 6 p.m. at Hawthorne Hill Ranch in Krum, Texas. Tickets are $75 and can be found at untdeltasigs.com (select 65th anniversary)
- Spirit March: 7 p.m. begins at Fraternity Row on Maple Street and ends at the bonfire near UNT Apogee Stadium.
- Bonfire: 8 p.m. at the Northwest side of Apogee Stadium. Alumni are invited to the Alumni Pavilion. RSVP: 940-565-2834 or alumni@unt.edu.
Nov. 11 (Saturday)
- Homecoming Fun Run: 7:15 a.m. at the Pohl Recreation Center, 1900 Chestnut Street. This 5K intramural run is free to everyone and registration is open until 7 a.m. on the day of the event. For information: 940-565-2275 or visit recsports.unt.edu.
- Delta Sigma Phi Gamma Xi Chapter Meet and Greet: 8 to 10 a.m., Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity House, 929 Maple St.
- Golden Eagles Class of ʼ67 Breakfast/Reunion: 9 a.m., Union Jade Eagle Ballroom, 1155 Union Circle. RSVP: 940-565-2834 or alumni@unt.edu.
- College of Health and Public Service Alumni Brunch: 10 a.m., UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm Street. Reservations can be made online.
- Homecoming Parade: 11 a.m. Starts on Highland Street by the Library Mall. See the route.
- Mean Green Village Tailgating: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tailgating around campus starts early and ends 30 minutes before kickoff. Organization, department and college tents at UNT's Apogee Stadium add to the Homecoming spirit along with live music, the Junior Mean Green Fun Zone and the Mean Green March featuring the cheerleaders, dancers, marching band, head coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green football team.
- Alumni GameDay Grille: 2 p.m., Alumni Pavilion, 2323 N. Interstate 35 E. The UNT Alumni Association will offer free admission to all during homecoming. There will be food, drinks, live music, lawn games, face painting and lots of Mean Green spirit. Call 940-565-2834 or email alumni@unt.edu for information.
- Football Game: 4 p.m., Apogee Stadium, 1251 S. Bonnie Brae St. The Mean Green will face UTEP. Tickets are free for students and start at $12 for non-students. For information, speak with a ticket sales consultant about individual, family or group seating options at 940-565-2527 or visit meangreensports.com/tickets.
For student tickets visit meangreenstudenttickets.com.
UNT News Service Phone Number: (940) 565-2108