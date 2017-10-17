UNT Homecoming 2017 Logo download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - A parade, picnic, field day and an evening honoring distinguished alumni are just some of the events scheduled for the University of North Texas' Homecoming Nov. 6 – Nov. 11 (Monday – Saturday).

This year's theme is "Deep in the Heart of UNT."

The celebration is a collaboration between Mean Green Athletics and Student Activities. Many of the events are open to UNT students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

Max Richardson, student director of the 2017 homecoming crew said as part of this year’s celebration, the committee has partnered with non-profits such as the Dallas Leadership Foundation to collect donations from the community for the homeless population in Dallas, including those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

"Homecoming is a time that we can gather as a community – students, faculty, staff and alumni – and engage in fellowship around the Mean Green spirit that makes us one UNT family," Richardson said. "We have a unique history of spirit and tradition that resonates across the region and state."

Registration for homecoming tailgate tents ends Monday, Oct. 30 and community registration for the homecoming parade ends Wednesday, Oct. 25. Visit homecoming.unt.edu or contact homecoming@unt.edu for registration forms for the two events and details about additional events.

Homecoming highlights include:

Nov. 6 (Monday)

Dallas Leadership Foundation Donation Drive: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lot 34 (old Sac 'N Save lot). Student Activities will be collecting socks, soap and toothbrushes, which will be donated to the homeless population in Dallas, including those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Soap and toothbrushes must be single-packaged.

Nov. 9 (Thursday)

Distinguished Alumni Achievement Awards: 6 to 9 p.m. at Apogee Stadium HUB Club, 1251 S Bonnie Brae St. The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. For information about the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Achievement Awards or to reserve a ticket, call 940-565-2834 or e-mail alumni@unt.edu.

Nov. 10 (Friday)

Basketball Season Opener Games: 3 p.m. at the Super Pit, 600 Ave. D, the Mean Green women’s basketball team will face Mid-America Christian University, followed by the Mean Green men’s basketball game where they will take on Eureka College at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit meangreensports.com/tickets.

3 p.m. at the Super Pit, 600 Ave. D, the Mean Green women’s basketball team will face Mid-America Christian University, followed by the Mean Green men’s basketball game where they will take on Eureka College at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit meangreensports.com/tickets. Delta Sigma Phi Gamma Xi 65th Anniversary: 6 p.m. at Hawthorne Hill Ranch in Krum, Texas. Tickets are $75 and can be found at untdeltasigs.com (select 65th anniversary)

6 p.m. at Hawthorne Hill Ranch in Krum, Texas. Tickets are $75 and can be found at untdeltasigs.com (select 65th anniversary) Spirit March: 7 p.m. begins at Fraternity Row on Maple Street and ends at the bonfire near UNT Apogee Stadium.

7 p.m. begins at Fraternity Row on Maple Street and ends at the bonfire near UNT Apogee Stadium. Bonfire: 8 p.m. at the Northwest side of Apogee Stadium. Alumni are invited to the Alumni Pavilion. RSVP: 940-565-2834 or alumni@unt.edu.

Nov. 11 (Saturday)