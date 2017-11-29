UNT Career Connect gives students an edge in job market. download image UNT Career Connect gives students an edge in job market. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas Career Connect, UNT’s Quality Enhancement Plan, has launched an ePortfolio that allows students to centrally document real-world experiences and marketable skills to help them stand out in job searches or pursuit of an advanced degree.

Students build and archive a digital collection of career-related curricular and co-curricular experiences, such as internships, volunteering, service learning, research and performances, through partnerships with faculty, staff and community leaders. These hands-on activities are assessed and verified online so students can present proven skillsets in their ePortfolio on resumés, applications and professional networking platforms to help distinguish themselves from other job applicants.

“Employers say they want to hire critical thinkers with communication skills who work well on a team. Career Connect makes it easier to collect these experiences, connect students to the community to gain skills beyond the classroom and showcase them to potential employers,” said Mike Simmons, assistant vice president for academic affairs and director of UNT Career Connect.

Karen Ortiz, a hospitality management student, says the ePortfolio allows her to highlight her professional attributes and internship experience.

“It gives me a chance to showcase what I’m trying to pursue professionally,” Ortiz said. “It is a wonderful resourceful tool the school is providing. Students should take advantage of it.”

Jen Guzman, doctoral candidate in clarinet performance and music entrepreneurship teaching fellow, has used it to build both a website for her nonprofit and a professional profile.

“This summer, I applied for a college teaching position for the first time. Including the link to my ePortfolio website on my CV made me feel confident and professional even though I'm still a student,” Guzman said. “I got the job.”

To learn more about UNT Career Connect, visit http://careerconnect.unt.edu.