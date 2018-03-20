Cynthia Giron in her Oak Street Hall studio. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas — More than 50 University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design Department of Studio Art graduate students in ceramics, metals, fibers, sculpture, photography and drawing and painting will be giving a behind-the-scenes look at their creative research on April 13. Artists will be on site to discuss their works at three locations:

“This event allows for discussions within and beyond the university community around advanced creative practice and research, as well as celebrates the excellence and hard work of our graduate students,” said professor and chair of the Department of Studio Art Lauren Lake.

The UNT College of Visual Arts and Design provides students with the critical practice of the fine artists housed in a world-class Tier One research institution near the rich culture and art capitals of Dallas and Fort-Worth.