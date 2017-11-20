What: Annual CVAD Faculty and Staff Exhibition, featuring a variety of media created by staff and faculty in the College of Visual Arts and Design at the University of North Texas.

When: Running until Dec. 13 (Wednesday), on Denton's historic courthouse square.

Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

Hours: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Cost: Free

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The annual College of Visual Arts and Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition will give students and the greater Denton community a close look at the creative processes of teachers at the University of North Texas.

The exhibition will run until Dec. 13 (Wednesday) at UNT on the Square.

Each participant was given a 24’ wide, floor-to-ceiling swath in which they display their practice in the manner of their choosing, including works in progress, sketchbook pages or prototypes. By revealing the in-between stages of their artwork, faculty and staff are communicating to students the unrefined nature of their practices.

Jim Burton, senior lecturer of drawing and painting, plans to display an experimental structure that includes both painting and sculptural elements, along with photos of his studio and more personal narratives. Burton’s ongoing practice features themes of socioeconomic disparity and touches on gender issues using personal mythologies and anecdotes.

All 39 faculty and staff participants are professional artists, whose artwork has been exhibited locally, nationally and internationally. Many of them have high accolades in the art world and include Whitney Biennial participants, Guggenheim award winners and Fulbright scholars.

“It is important for our students and the community to experience the wide variety of excellent artwork that we produce,” said Burton, who is part of the organizing committee for this year’s show.

The “behind the curtain” view of participants’ unique studio set-ups display the diversity across practices, as well as similarities in problem solving skills and strategies. In turn, the event’s art pieces help with recruiting and bring visibility to the College of Visual Arts and Design.

“This is our opportunity to show the Denton community that we are a force in the art world,” he said.