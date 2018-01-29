DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Two University of North Texas alumni were part of projects that earned three awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 28). Here is a round-up of the winners:

Edward Stephan

Alumnus Edward Stephan is a timpanist for the Pittsburgh Orchestra, which won in the categories of Best Engineered Album (Classical) and Best Orchestral Performance.

Frank Greene

Alumnus Frank Greene is lead trumpet for the Christian McBride Big Band, which won Best Large Jazz Ensemble.

“The history of success among UNT College of Music faculty, students and alumni in Grammy nominations and winning projects is simply remarkable and has very few rivals in American higher education,” said John W. Richmond, dean of the College of Music. “Grammy awards are certainly not the only metric of success at UNT, of course, but they are among the most noticed in the music profession internationally. It is a joy to applaud our alumni this year and celebrate their tremendous accomplishments.”

UNT alumni were part of projects that received nominations in 11 categories for this year’s Grammy awards.