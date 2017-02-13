Snarky Puppy, led by UNT alumnus Michael League and made up of several alumni band members, once again won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - University of North Texas alumni picked up several awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12). Here are a round-up of the winners:

Maren Morris

Country star newcomer Maren Morris won big with the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

Snarky Puppy

Snarky Puppy, a group made up of several College of Music alumni, took home the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Grammy. UNT College of Music alumnus Michael League is the bassist, composer and founder of the band Snarky Puppy. Among the other alumni who make up the band that has roughly two dozen rotating members are Nate Werth, percussion; Justin Stanton, trumpet and keyboards; Bob Lanzetti, guitar; Mike Maher, trumpet; Chris Bullock, tenor saxophone; Chris McQueen, electric guitar; and Jay Jennings, trumpet.

Michael Daugherty

Composition alumni Michael Daugherty won big with three Grammy Awards. He took home the awards for Contemporary Classical, Classical Instrumental Solo and Classical Compendium.

Patricia Racette

Opera stars Patricia Racette and Scott Scully provided vocals for the album “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles,” which won the Grammy for Best Engineered Album (Classical).

Racette also was part of the group that won for Best Opera Recording.

Tyler Summers

Alumnus Tyler Summers, who is based out of Nashville, played alto and tenor saxophone on Kirk Franklin's Grammy winning Best Gospel Album.

Others who received Grammy nominations or worked on projects that received Grammy nominations included: