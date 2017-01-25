UNT alumna Shara Nova will headline the Fine Arts Series Feb. 15. download image

University of North Texas alumna and multi-faceted performer Shara Nova, known as My Brightest Diamond, will return to campus Feb. 15 (Wednesday) for the Fine Arts Series.

“We are very excited to have My Brightest Diamond on campus and welcome Shara Nova back to UNT,” said Molly Orr, associate director for UNT’s University Union. “This is a great event for the Fine Arts Series 113th season.” Nova graduated from UNT in 1998 with a degree in vocal performance.

Nova’s career as My Brightest Diamond, which began in 2006 with an acclaimed independent rock record, has reflected her journey into the world of performing arts. Born in diamond-rich Arkansas and then raised all around the country, Nova came from a musical family of traveling evangelists. She went on to study operatic voice and then classical composition after a move to New York City.

Nova has amassed such highlights as, singing in “Homeland,” delivering guest vocals on The Decemberists’ 2009 “Hazards of Love” album and subsequently joining them on tour; performing in Bryce and Aaron Dessner’s multi-media presentation, “The Long Count;” singing and recording for Pulitzer Prize winning composer David Lang and singing in Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Penelope” and “Unremembered.” Nova has also worked with David Byrne (on his concept musical “Here Lies Love”), Fat Boy Slim, Bon Iver and The Blind Boys of Alabama.

The University of North Texas Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series began in 1903 as the Lyceum Series when UNT was North Texas Normal College. The program has grown over the past century while never losing sight of its purpose—to enrich the lives of UNT students through engaging and diverse events and artist presentations. The FAS strives to present an exciting series of performing, visual and literary arts events free of charge to UNT students.

For more information about this and other Fine Arts Series events, visit the Fine Arts Series on Facebook, Twitter or visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/university-union/fine-arts-series.