From left to right Joanne Woodard, vice president for Institutional Equity and Diversity and Shani Barrax Moore, director of the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, present Miriam Deborah Ezzani, assistant professor in the College of Education’s Department of Teacher Education and Administration, and department chair, Jim Laney with the inaugural Inclusive Excellence Award. download image

The University of North Texas’ College of Education’s Department of Teacher Education and Administration earned the inaugural Inclusive Excellence Award from UNT’s Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity.

The award was presented to Jim Laney, department chair, and Miriam Ezzani, Educational Leadership Program coordinator in the department, at the Equity and Diversity Conference last month.

Laney said that several years ago his department recognized the need for professional development and took action. Faculty representatives began pursuing external professional development opportunities to increase their cultural proficiency. They also created a professional development plan for all of their faculty and graduate assistants to become proficient in culturally responsive instruction.

Laney said the $5,000 prize will be used on a faculty retreat at the end of this semester at which they will revise course syllabi as needed to remain culturally responsive. Faculty are also working on identifying a topic and guest speaker for the fall.

“Our efforts are ongoing,” Laney said.

The Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity supports and affirms efforts across the university that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Inclusive Excellence Award was created to recognize units who exemplify these qualities.