Students at UNT’s Club at Gateway prepare three-course meals. download image

What: The University of North Texas' Club at Gateway Center opens for the 2017 spring season. The restaurant offers three-course lunches to the public and UNT community and is run by students in the UNT College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism.

When: Monday – Friday, Feb. 20 to April 28, with seating from 11 a.m. to noon. Closed March 13 – 17 for Spring Break.

Where: The Club at Gateway, located in the UNT Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd. in Denton.

Cost: $8 per person, except for Guest Chef Day on April 4 in which tickets are $11 per person. Season tickets are discounted to $63 for a book of nine meals. Cash, check and inter-departmental transfers are the only forms of accepted payment.

Reservations: Call 940-565-4144, or make a reservation online. Reservations are encouraged.

DENTON, Texas (UNT) — As the weather heats up, so does the kitchen at the University of North Texas’ Club at Gateway Center. The student-led restaurant opens to the public for the spring 2017 season on Feb. 20. The Club, open for seating from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, serves a gourmet three-course meal.

The lunch-themed dining facility is run by students in the UNT Hospitality Management program in the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism. Students in the program are enrolled in Restaurant Operations I and II and oversee all aspects of the dining experience from marketing and staff management to meal preparation and serving.

Christa Cartwright, a senior in the Hospitality Management program, says she has plans to pursue a culinary degree after receiving her bachelors from UNT.

“This program has exposed us to so much of the day-to-day restaurant operations,” said Cartwright. “We’re hosting, prepping veggies, preparing fresh homemade rolls and serving every day. You have the opportunity to work at every station and you get experience in every department.”

The Club at Gateway will be open until April 28 during weekdays. Seating is available from 11 a.m. to noon. To view the menu or make a reservation, please visit https://htm.unt.edu/content/club.