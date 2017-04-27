Deborah Ferguson, a long-time anchor with NBC 5, will receive the Shuford Hall of Honor Award at the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism’s annual Celebrate Mayborn awards ceremony April 27 (Thursday). download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - KXAS-TV/NBC 5 journalist Deborah Ferguson, whose career has spanned more than 20 years in broadcast news, will receive the C.E. “Pop” Shuford Hall of Honor Award from the University of North Texas’ Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism.

The Shuford Hall of Honor Award recognizes individuals for professional and educational lifetime achievement and distinguished contributions to the journalism profession. The award is named for the faculty member who started the journalism program in 1945 at what was then North Texas State Teachers College. Open to those who have made impacts in the journalism profession, the Shuford Hall of Honor Award is the most prestigious award given by the Mayborn School and has been presented annually since 1982.

Ferguson will be honored at the annual Celebrate Mayborn awards ceremony April 27 (Thursday). This year’s theme is “Mayborn Momentum,” which celebrates the energy and enthusiasm that students bring to the school every day. Past Shuford Hall of Honor recipients include former WFAA-TV reporter Byron Harris, Dallas Morning News editor emeritus Bob Mong, WFAA-TV anchor John McCaa and longtime PBS host and Pulitzer Prize winner Bill Moyers, a UNT alumnus.

Ferguson’s career began when she interned at NBC 5 while attending Texas Christian University. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, she worked at WBAP Radio in Fort Worth as a reporter and anchor. Now, she co-anchors “NBC 5 Today” weekday mornings and spends her free time at community and charitable events, especially those focused on empowering girls through education.

She has earned professional recognition through several industry awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award and Gracie Award for Outstanding Anchor – News, as well as honors from American Women in Communications, the Association for Women Journalists, the American Cancer Society and the Lone Star EMMY Chapter.

Several other awards will be presented to journalists and others at Celebrate Mayborn, which will also announce student scholarship winners. The awards and winners include:

Alumni Appreciation Award – Given to graduates or former students in the journalism program in recognition of long-term service to the program. Recipient:

Raymond Miles, retired/professor emeritus at the University of California-Berkley

Career Service Recognition – Recognizes individuals who are successful in their professions and have given their valuable time to the Mayborn School by speaking to classes and/or student organizations. Recipients:

Billy Matthews, manager of Denton TV channel

Steve Stoler, public information officer for the City of Plano

Distinguished Professional Achievement – Recognizes individuals who are well known nationally or regionally in their professions and have had major influence on others in the profession. Recipients:

Cynthia Izaguirre, anchor for WFAA-TV

Terri West, retired senior vice president of Texas Instruments

Mayborn Medallion Award – Recognizes those who have engaged in partnership, collaboration or other efforts on behalf of the Mayborn School as a business entity. Recipients:

Robert and Viveca Stock, owners of Studio 5101

Rising Star Award –Given to graduates and former students of the journalism program who have been working in the field after graduating or leaving the program. Recipients:

Ryan Durr, associate creative director for Team One

Samantha Guzman, associate producer for KERA-FM

Cory Mageors, anchor for KRLD radio

Super Alum Awards – Recognizes graduates and former students of the journalism program who have provided service, such as being guest speakers to classes, advising student organizations, consistently posting jobs and internships on the Mayborn School's website and mentoring current students. Recipient:

Austin Allen, interactive producer for Agency Entourage, public relations and marketing agency